With the NATO guidon draping and U.S. Army streamers flowing, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Dalton, incoming senior enlisted advisor for Battle Group Poland, leads 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment’s delegation past international dignitaries during a Feb. 11, 2022 hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The 185th relieves 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment and will commence its European deterrence mission as Task Force Thunderbolt. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7049868
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-WM549-1012
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT