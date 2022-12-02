Polish Land Forces soldiers assigned to 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade march past dignitaries during a Feb. 11, 2022 Battle Group Poland hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7049867
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-WM549-1011
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
