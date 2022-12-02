Thunderbolts take Battle Group Poland helm

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trevor Phillips, new commander of Battle Group Poland (BGP), responds to media questions following a Feb. 11, 2022 hand over, take over ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Phillips commands 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment which is the 10th contingent to accept the BGP helm since 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

