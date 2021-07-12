Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

The trash racks of the Moose Creek Dam remain open on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. When the structure operates during high water events, the trash racks prevent trees, logs and other debris from damaging the flood gates of the dam. During the winter months as the river freezes over, the trash racks remain open to allow recreators to run snowmachines under the control works.

