A sign on top of the Moose Creek Dam instructs recreators of snowmachine rules on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, the project grounds offer a variety of outdoor winter activities including space to ride snowmachines from Nov. 1 to April 1. However, driving vehicles on the eight-mile berm can damage the structure and increase the risk of failure during flood season.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6994722
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-QR280-1016
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|668.88 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
