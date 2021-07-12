Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

A sign on top of the Moose Creek Dam instructs recreators of snowmachine rules on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, the project grounds offer a variety of outdoor winter activities including space to ride snowmachines from Nov. 1 to April 1. However, driving vehicles on the eight-mile berm can damage the structure and increase the risk of failure during flood season.

