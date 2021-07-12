Ryan Lucke, engineering equipment operator at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, works on a grader at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The machine allows staff at the project to clear roads and trails for recreators in the winter months. During flood season, the Moose Creek Dam protects the Fairbanks area from seasonal flooding.
This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
