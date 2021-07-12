Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 9 of 11]

    Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Recreators construct an ice fishing hut on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. With a permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, people can construct an ice hut or rent one from the Fairbanks North Star Borough to fish for rainbow trout, silver salmon and arctic char.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 19:55
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Alaska
    USACE
    recreation
    winter
    flood control project

