Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

Recreators construct an ice fishing hut on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. With a permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, people can construct an ice hut or rent one from the Fairbanks North Star Borough to fish for rainbow trout, silver salmon and arctic char.

