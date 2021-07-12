Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

The Moose Creek Dam remains open on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. Operated during high water events to prevent seasonal flooding in the Fairbanks area, the nearly 20,000 acres of public land also provide recreational opportunities to the community throughout the year.

