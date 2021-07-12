Ryan Lucke, engineering equipment operator at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, drives a grader on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. With an average of 62 inches of snow in the area a year, the team at the dam work to clear roads and paths to continue to provide a recreation space for the community in the winter months.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6994721
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-QR280-1013
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
