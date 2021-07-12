Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

Ryan Lucke, engineering equipment operator at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, drives a grader on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. With an average of 62 inches of snow in the area a year, the team at the dam work to clear roads and paths to continue to provide a recreation space for the community in the winter months.

