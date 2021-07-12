Tracks in the snow mark trails for recreators on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The facility offers nearly 20,000 acres of public land for recreators to use throughout the year maintained in partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District and Fairbanks North Star Borough.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6994723
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-QR280-1023
|Resolution:
|2739x1829
|Size:
|821.67 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
