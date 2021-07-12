Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

Tracks in the snow mark trails for recreators on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The facility offers nearly 20,000 acres of public land for recreators to use throughout the year maintained in partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District and Fairbanks North Star Borough.

