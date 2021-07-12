Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

Julie Anderson, chief of the Operations Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District; clears snow off a trail marker at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. USACE partners with the Fairbanks North Star Borough to plow trails throughout the nearly 20,000 acres of public land for recreators to cross country ski, snowshoe, snowmachine and more in the winter.

