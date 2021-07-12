Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska

Julie Anderson, chief of the Operations Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District; and Gary Wollangur, dam tender; walk near the Moose Creek Dam on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The duo are part of the seven full time staff members at the project that work to prevent seasonal flooding in the Fairbanks area and provide recreational opportunities to the community all year.

