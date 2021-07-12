A park ranger truck for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District pauses in the snow during a tour of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The vehicle is one of many forms of transportation the staff at the project use to patrol the nearly 20,000 acres of public land during the winter months to ensure safety and compliance of recreators visiting the facility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6994727 VIRIN: 211207-A-QR280-1034 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 3.9 MB Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers provide winter recreation opportunities in Alaska [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.