Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Staff Sgt. Zachary DeMarco, 509th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, gathers information while performing ordnance reconnaissance on a projectile during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021. U.S. Air Force EOD members continuously train to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the various environments throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

