Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11]

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zachary DeMarco, 509th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, gathers information while performing ordnance reconnaissance on a projectile during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021. U.S. Air Force EOD members continuously train to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the various environments throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6897831
    VIRIN: 211019-F-CB366-2052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Man Transportable Robot System II Robot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT