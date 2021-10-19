Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Senior Airman Nicholas Fortner, 509th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, writes down information on an explosive ordnance during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021. Competitions like this allow the Airmen to strengthen their abilities respond to a multitude of situations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

