Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

A Man Transportable Robot System II Robot moves inside a building during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The MTRS II is a remotely operated, medium sized robotic system that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

Date Taken: 10.19.2021, by SSgt David Owsianka