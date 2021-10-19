A Man Transportable Robot System II Robot moves inside a building during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The MTRS II is a remotely operated, medium sized robotic system that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 09:33
|Photo ID:
|6897816
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-CB366-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
