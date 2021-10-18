Staff Sgt. Josh Huntley, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, walks to a safe area after taking an X-ray diagnostic of a simulated improvised explosive devise during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The bomb suit is a heavy suit of body armor designed to withstand the pressure generated by a bomb and any fragments the bomb may produce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:32 Photo ID: 6897811 VIRIN: 211018-F-CB366-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.32 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.