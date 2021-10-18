Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Senior Airman Scott Sorensen, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, looks at X-rays of a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The Guardian 12 Digital Radiographic X-ray system component makes it easier for EOD Airmen to view the internal contents of suspicious, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

