Senior Airman Scott Sorensen, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, looks at X-rays of a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The Guardian 12 Digital Radiographic X-ray system component makes it easier for EOD Airmen to view the internal contents of suspicious, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 09:33
|Photo ID:
|6897814
|VIRIN:
|211018-F-CB366-1049
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
