Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

An explosive ordnance disposal team member from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron waits inside a building for ordinance to explode during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021. Subject matter experts within the EOD career field were used to administer the competition and evaluate teams on five of their nine core mission areas and over 150 career field education and training plan tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US