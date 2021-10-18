Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Senior Airman Brendan Moore, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, uses a Man Transportable Robot System to maneuver a MTRS II Robot during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. There were 14 events where each team was tested on all mission sets that focused on conventional munitions, improvised explosive devices, countering weapons of mass destruction, unexploded explosive ordnance recovery operations, irregular warfare, physical fitness assessments and EOD specific tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

