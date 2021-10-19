Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Senior Airman Brendan Moore, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates a Man Transportable Robot System II Robot to set a backpack with eggs on the ground during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. Moving the backpack with eggs inside helped simulate having to safely move an improvised explosive device that is sensitive to any harsh movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

