    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 3 of 11]

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Man Transportable Robot System II Robot is used to open a bag to grab a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The MTRS II is operated with a handheld controller that allows operators with a standoff capability to operate the system from a mounted or dismounted location and receive video and vehicle control data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6897813
    VIRIN: 211018-F-CB366-1023
    Resolution: 4420x3114
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

    Competition
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Man Transportable Robot System II Robot

