A Man Transportable Robot System II Robot is used to open a bag to grab a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The MTRS II is operated with a handheld controller that allows operators with a standoff capability to operate the system from a mounted or dismounted location and receive video and vehicle control data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6897813
|VIRIN:
|211018-F-CB366-1023
|Resolution:
|4420x3114
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition
LEAVE A COMMENT