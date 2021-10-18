Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

A Man Transportable Robot System II Robot is used to open a bag to grab a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. The MTRS II is operated with a handheld controller that allows operators with a standoff capability to operate the system from a mounted or dismounted location and receive video and vehicle control data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

