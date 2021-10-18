Staff Sgt. Josh Huntley, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, sets up a system to set off a pipe bomb during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. There were 14 events where each team was tested on all mission sets that focused their core EOD competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6897815 VIRIN: 211018-F-CB366-1074 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.86 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.