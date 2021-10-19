Dyess hosts AFGSC EOD competition

Senior Airman Brendan Moore, 377th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates a Man Transportable Robot System II Robot to pour water into a bottle during an Air Force Global Strike EOD team of the year competition scenario at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021. Competitions like this allow the Airmen to strengthen their abilities respond to a multitude of situations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

