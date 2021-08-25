PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain, one of two High Frontier Ceremonial Guardsman distinguished graduates, presents the U.S. flag during the honor guard graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. The 18 graduated Ceremonial Guardsman will now begin performing their official duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Alexis Christian)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6871434
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-OE369-1063
|Resolution:
|4640x3322
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
