Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain, one of two High Frontier Ceremonial Guardsman distinguished graduates, presents the U.S. flag during the honor guard graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. The 18 graduated Ceremonial Guardsman will now begin performing their official duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Alexis Christian)

