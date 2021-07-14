PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, learns how to handle a ceremonial rifle at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 20, 2021. One of the duties performed by Ceremonial Guardsman is a firing party during funerals, which is an honor provided to fallen active duty, veterans and retirees. Depending on the ceremony, firing parties range from three to seven guardsmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6871430
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-MC941-1132
|Resolution:
|3143x3929
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
