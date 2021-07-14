Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, learns how to handle a ceremonial rifle at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 20, 2021. One of the duties performed by Ceremonial Guardsman is a firing party during funerals, which is an honor provided to fallen active duty, veterans and retirees. Depending on the ceremony, firing parties range from three to seven guardsmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

