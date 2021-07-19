PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- High Frontier Honor Guard trainees practice holding up a casket at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 15, 2021. Trainees practice carrying caskets, rifles and flags for extended periods of time to prepare them for the physical demands of their ceremonial duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6871433
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-MC941-1301
|Resolution:
|5441x3527
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
