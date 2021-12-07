PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesus McClain, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, holds up the U.S. Flag during training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 13, 2021. One of the many duties performed by Ceremonial Guardsmen is the presentation of the colors at promotions, retirements, funerals and other official ceremonies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6871426
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-MC941-1402
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
