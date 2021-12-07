Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 4 of 11]

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, collects rifle rounds from the floor during a training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 14, 2021. Collecting the rounds is used as motivational training tool, encouraging a sense of urgency and attention to detail. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

