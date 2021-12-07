PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, collects rifle rounds from the floor during a training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 14, 2021. Collecting the rounds is used as motivational training tool, encouraging a sense of urgency and attention to detail. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6871427
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-MC941-1426
|Resolution:
|5290x3526
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
