PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, collects rifle rounds from the floor during a training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 14, 2021. Collecting the rounds is used as motivational training tool, encouraging a sense of urgency and attention to detail. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6871427 VIRIN: 210712-F-MC941-1426 Resolution: 5290x3526 Size: 4.86 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.