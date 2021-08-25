Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 9 of 11]

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – High Frontier Ceremonial Guardsmen recite the honor guard creed during their graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. During graduation, the new Ceremonial Guardsmen demonstrate the skills they learned during training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Alexis Christian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6871432
    VIRIN: 210925-F-OE369-1042
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Peterson
    Colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT