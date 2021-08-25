PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – High Frontier Ceremonial Guardsmen recite the honor guard creed during their graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. During graduation, the new Ceremonial Guardsmen demonstrate the skills they learned during training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Alexis Christian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:20 Photo ID: 6871432 VIRIN: 210925-F-OE369-1042 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.94 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.