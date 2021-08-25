PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – High Frontier Ceremonial Guardsmen recite the honor guard creed during their graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. During graduation, the new Ceremonial Guardsmen demonstrate the skills they learned during training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Alexis Christian)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6871432
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-OE369-1042
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
