PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Kaitlyn May (right), High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, practices holding her military bearing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 19, 2021. It is important for Ceremonial Guardsman to maintain perfect military bearing during any situation in any ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6871431
|VIRIN:
|210718-F-MC941-1138
|Resolution:
|5195x3444
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
