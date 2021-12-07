Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, demonstrates proficiency of the ceremonial at-ease position during training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 12, 2021. During their two weeks of training, trainees will learn skills such as drill movements, firing ceremonial rifles, folding and displaying the U.S. flag, and full military funeral honors sequences. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

