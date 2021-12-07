PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justine Bicego, High Frontier Honor Guard trainee, demonstrates proficiency of the ceremonial at-ease position during training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 12, 2021. During their two weeks of training, trainees will learn skills such as drill movements, firing ceremonial rifles, folding and displaying the U.S. flag, and full military funeral honors sequences. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6871422
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-MC941-1215
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT