Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – High Frontier Honor Guard trainees engage in strength and core exercises during a training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 13, 2021. It is important for Ceremonial Guardsmen to establish and maintain high fitness standards to meet the physical demands of their duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
