Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman and Guardians from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison stand in formation on their first day of Honor Guard training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 12, 2021. The High Frontier Honor Guard has an area of responsibility spanning 93,000 square miles of Colorado, to include eight counties in west Kansas and parts of Wyoming. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

