    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 6 of 11]

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman and Guardians from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison stand in formation on their first day of Honor Guard training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 12, 2021. The High Frontier Honor Guard has an area of responsibility spanning 93,000 square miles of Colorado, to include eight counties in west Kansas and parts of Wyoming. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6871429
    VIRIN: 210713-F-MC941-1459
    Resolution: 5790x3798
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

