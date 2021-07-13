PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Spent rifle casings from honor guard training are polished and presented to families during funerals. Three shells are presented, each one representing one of the Air Force core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence In All We Do. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6871428
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-MC941-1448
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
