Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 5 of 11]

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Spent rifle casings from honor guard training are polished and presented to families during funerals. Three shells are presented, each one representing one of the Air Force core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence In All We Do. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6871428
    VIRIN: 210713-F-MC941-1448
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman
    Creating a Ceremonial Guardsman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Peterson
    Colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT