33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion is hoisted up to a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Joint training allows both services to exchange information and practices to improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP