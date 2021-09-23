Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 7 of 22]

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Fournier, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, assists a U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion into an HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. SMA’s are capable of providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

