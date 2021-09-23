33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

Staff Sgt. Daniel Fournier, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, assists a U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion into an HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. SMA’s are capable of providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

