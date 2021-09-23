Staff Sgt. Connor Farrell, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, and a U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion observe hoist operations at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. This joint training allowed both units to increase efficiency for hoist operations in a jungle environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6854970 VIRIN: 210914-F-JK399-1180 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.45 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.