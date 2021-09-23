33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

A 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter hovers while U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion observe at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The 33rd RQS conducted joint hoist training with the 3rd Recon Bn to ensure operations could be conducted safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

