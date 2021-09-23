33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion observe A 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter hovering at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept.23, 2021. The 33rd RQS provides combat search and rescue capabilities to aid in exercises and real-world operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

