33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion observe A 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter hovering at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept.23, 2021. The 33rd RQS provides combat search and rescue capabilities to aid in exercises and real-world operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
09.23.2021
|09.23.2021 23:10
|6854971
|210914-F-JK399-1511
|6048x3525
|5.48 MB
|Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
