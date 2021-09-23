33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

Staff Sgt. Daniel Fournier, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, prepares to send down a hoist system on an HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. SMA’s are highly-trained specialists who have multiple, integral roles and monitor all functions of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP