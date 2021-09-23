Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 13 of 22]

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion steps out of a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The Jungle Warfare Training Center conducts unit and individual training courses to prepare USMC, Joint, and Allied Forces for operations in austere jungle environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    RECON
    HH-60
    Air Force
    Marines
    3rd Recon Battalion
    33rd RQS

