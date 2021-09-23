A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion enters a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter after being hoisted up to the aircraft at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Reconnaissance Marines are capable of infiltrating or exfiltrating nonpermissive environments by using multiple platforms such as helicopters, planes and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6854966 VIRIN: 210914-F-JK399-1208 Resolution: 4452x3339 Size: 4.28 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.