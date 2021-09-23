Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 5 of 22]

    33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion enters a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter after being hoisted up to the aircraft at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Reconnaissance Marines are capable of infiltrating or exfiltrating nonpermissive environments by using multiple platforms such as helicopters, planes and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6854966
    VIRIN: 210914-F-JK399-1208
    Resolution: 4452x3339
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RECON
    HH-60
    Air Force
    Marines
    3rd Recon Battalion
    33rd RQS

