33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion is hoisted up to a 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The Jungle Warfare Training Center contributes to the development of jungle warfare doctrine and testing of specialized equipment for use in jungle-based operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP