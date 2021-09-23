33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines

Staff Sgt. Connor Farrell, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, helps two U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion enter an HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Joint training ensures there’s a shared understanding of strategies, decision-making, method of operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

