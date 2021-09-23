A 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter hoists two U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnassiance battalion at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The 33rd RQS training missions cover many aspects needed during a real-world rescue such as low-level flying, hoisting, water operations, entering contested environments, and many others the rescue Airmen rely on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
This work, 33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
