A 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter hoists two U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnassiance battalion at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The 33rd RQS training missions cover many aspects needed during a real-world rescue such as low-level flying, hoisting, water operations, entering contested environments, and many others the rescue Airmen rely on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6854973 VIRIN: 210914-F-JK399-1568 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.02 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33 RQS conducts hoist training with Marines [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.