    Pacific Air Forces Commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 11]

    Pacific Air Forces Commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, addresses Team Misawa during an all call at Misawa Air Force Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. The visit showcased how Team Misawa supports PACAF's primary mission of providing ready air and space power to promote U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

