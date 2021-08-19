Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 11]

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief, meet with Airmen at the Grissom Dining Facility during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. To better understand what daily life is like for Team Misawa, Wilsbach and Wolfe spoke with local key spouses, met with base health care providers, and toured support facilities like the Child Development Center and base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6804632
    VIRIN: 210819-F-TG061-1005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

