PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief, and Misawa key spouses learn about Misawa Air Base’s food pantry during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. To better understand what daily life is like for Team Misawa, Wilsbach and Wolfe spoke with local key spouses, met with base health care providers, and toured support facilities like the Child Development Center and base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

