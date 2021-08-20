Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief, learn about upcoming base renovations during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Wilsbach and Wolfe have toured many bases in the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:26 Photo ID: 6804635 VIRIN: 210820-F-TG061-1007 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.